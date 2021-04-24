Menu
Primary motorbike accident at Marlborough.
Woman airlifted to Rockhampton after fall from motorbike

Vanessa Jarrett
24th Apr 2021 4:41 PM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to a property near Marlborough, 125 north west of Rockhampton, on Saturday afternoon around 1pm for a motorbike accident.

A female patient in her 30’s reportedly lost control of her motorbike on the farm when checking the cattle.

The patient suffered a suspected shoulder injury and some cuts and abrasions during the fall.

Paramedics treated the patient prior to the Rescue 300 arrival.

The patient was stabilised before airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital where she will receive further treatment and observation.

