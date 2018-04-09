Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42 year old woman was airlifted from Middlemount to Rockhampton after a horse fall on Sunday night.
A 42 year old woman was airlifted from Middlemount to Rockhampton after a horse fall on Sunday night. Contributed
News

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after property horse fall

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Apr 2018 9:12 AM

A WOMAN was airlifted from Middlemount after a horse fall last night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Middlemount to attend to a 42-year-old woman who had fallen from a horse.

The helicopter left base at 7.18pm on Sunday night.

A 42 year old woman was airlifted from Middlemount to Rockhampton after a horse fall on Sunday night.
A 42 year old woman was airlifted from Middlemount to Rockhampton after a horse fall on Sunday night. Contributed

The patient was initially treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service road crews for suspected pelvic and spinal injuries, before being taken to Middlemount Airport for transport to Rockhampton.

The patient was further stabilised for flight by the Flight Crew Critical Care Paramedic, before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

A spokeswoman for Rockhampton hospital said the woman is expected to be discharged later today.

horse fall middlemount racq capricorn helicopter rescue rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Deadly disease stalking Rockhampton's Baby Boomers

Deadly disease stalking Rockhampton's Baby Boomers

Health It costs our economy $200m a year with Baby Boomers feeling the impact more than younger generations

Aged driver leaves long trail of destruction

Aged driver leaves long trail of destruction

News 82-year-old faces ruin after chaotic drive home from the pub

CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

Business A hefty tax bill along with other factors crippled the business.

Resources boss says Bowen Basin gas exploration the Qld way

Resources boss says Bowen Basin gas exploration the Qld way

Letters to the Editor 'SIGNIFICANT gas reserves' hold huge potential for the state

  • 9th Apr 2018 11:10 AM

Local Partners