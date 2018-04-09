Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after property horse fall

A 42 year old woman was airlifted from Middlemount to Rockhampton after a horse fall on Sunday night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Middlemount to attend to a 42-year-old woman who had fallen from a horse.

The helicopter left base at 7.18pm on Sunday night.

The patient was initially treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service road crews for suspected pelvic and spinal injuries, before being taken to Middlemount Airport for transport to Rockhampton.

The patient was further stabilised for flight by the Flight Crew Critical Care Paramedic, before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

A spokeswoman for Rockhampton hospital said the woman is expected to be discharged later today.