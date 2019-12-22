Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

Frazer Pearce
22nd Dec 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a ritical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.5m ski park water to be pumped from artesian basin

        premium_icon $2.5m ski park water to be pumped from artesian basin

        News The man-made lake would allow for water sports including rowing, skiing, boating and fishing. There would also be a swimming area, picnic tables and playground...

        What happens when a senator meets with climate protesters?

        premium_icon What happens when a senator meets with climate protesters?

        News You’ll find out in this week’s edition of the Fox Files. Plus more hot gossip...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Grisly find in the belly of monster croc

        premium_icon Grisly find in the belly of monster croc

        News 'How did this end up inside a crocodile?'