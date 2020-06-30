Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A Coast woman was allegedly caught at over five times the limit on Saturday night after she crashed into a car stopped at a red light.
News

Woman alleged to be five-times limit during Coast crash

lucy rutherford
30th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
AN ALLEGED drink driver at over five times the limit has been busted after she allegedly rear-ended another car stopped at red light.

Kawana police officer-in-charge Mark Cordwell told the Daily at 10.30pm on Saturday, officers were called to the scene of a traffic incident at Nicklin Way, Buddina.

A Land Rover Discovery had allegedly crashed into the rear of a vehicle which had stopped at a red light.

"On arrival, police located the (alleged) driver of the Land Rover, a 30-year-old Wurtulla woman and as a result was taken to the Maroochydore Police Station for the purpose of a breath test and allegedly returned a reading of 0.262," Sen-Sgt Cordwell said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash was minor and no injuries were sustained.

The woman was arrested and charged at the Maroochydore watchhouse with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

She was released on bail to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 17.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

      Masks could become mandatory

      • 30th Jun 2020 11:16 AM

