The defendant appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 where he applied for bail. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Woman allegedly poked in the eye in DV attack

Aden Stokes
13th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
A man has been refused bail after he allegedly poked his ex-partner in the eye and attempted to kick her in the head.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 where he applied for bail.

He was charged with two counts of contravention of domestic violence order and one count of common assault (domestic violence offence).

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis, who represented the defendant, said her client would be contesting the charges and ordered briefs of evidence.

Ms Davis said it would be “unjust” for her client to be kept in custody given the charges were contested and there would be some delay with getting the brief material.

She said her client was the full-time carer of his son, who had health issues, and that he was seeing a counsellor two times a week in respect to anger management issues he had towards the victim.

She said conditions could be imposed to manage the risks of her client reoffending, including that he reside at an address in Blackwater and report to police as often as required.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

Sergeant Ongheen said the allegations were “concerning”.

The court heard the defendant went to the victim’s address to look for cigarettes on March 12 and became angry when he couldn’t find any.

Sergeant Ongheen said the defendant then discussed with the victim a relationship she was having with someone else.

He said he asked her, “What’s the go, were you f---ing him the whole time?”.

The court heard the defendant then allegedly poked the victim in the eye and attempted to kick her in the head.

Sergeant Ongheen said the defendant and victim had separated in 2019, however, he continued to live with her up until January 2021.

He said, since the separation, there had been ongoing conflict regarding the care of their son.

He said the victim was “very fearful” of the defendant.

Magistrate Cameron Press refused to grant the defendant bail.

Mr Press said he had no confidence the defendant would comply with any bail conditions and he posed an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and endangering the safety of the victim.

The defendant was remanded in custody with his matter adjourned to May 13.

