Woman allegedly six times the limit during midmorning drive

AN Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.

Police allege that at 10.15am on Monday, officers from Yamanto were contacted by members of the public who were concerned by the way a red Mazda was being driven in Ripley.

Police also allege that the driver crashed into three parked vehicles and caused significant damage before being detained by police in Main St.

The driver, a 41-year-old South Ripley woman, was subject to a roadside breath test and allegedly had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.333 per cent.

She will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 26 to have a charge of high range drink driving heard.

