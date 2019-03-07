Menu
Snapped wires at the scene. Photo: @CFMEUQNT / Twitter
News

Woman ‘two metres from death’ in worksite crane accident

by Emily Halloran & Tali Eley
7th Mar 2019 3:24 PM
AN ELDERLY woman has narrowly avoided being crushed to death after a yellow hook weighing 500kg fell from a crane at a construction site at Mermaid Beach.

Locals in the area heard a large crash just before 11am on Bondi Avenue.

An elderly woman who lives in the area had been "two metres" from where the crane part landed as she walked home from a local cafe, a local business owner said.

She was "shaken" but not physically hurt.

The scene of the accident in Mermaid Beach.
It is believed the accident happened after wires snapped. Damaged wires were clearly visible on the hook after it fell to the ground.

Crews are working to repair the crane rig, both on the ground and in the air, as work grinds to a halt on the site.

Bondi Ave also remains closed to motorists as repair work continues.

Officials from the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union are on scene investigating the incident alongside Workplace Health and Safety officers.

The incident comes months after a crane had dropped 20 storeys at a Gold Coast worksite.

