Queensland Police are poised to roll out 50 Kia Stinger highway patrol cars.
Woman almost runs cops off road, busted for another offence

29th Jul 2018 11:14 AM
THE last thing you want to happen when you're driving is to run into a police car, let alone while your licence is suspended.

Tyhesia Chloe Judith Pyne, 19, did just that on June 20.

Pyne was driving along Gladstone Rd - a road unfamiliar to her - when she failed to give way to a police car travelling in the same direction as her in dual lanes.

Unfortunately, her licence was suspended at the time.

Pyne pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two charges from the incident.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

