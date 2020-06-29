Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BAR ATTACK: A man has reportedly attacked a woman and a number of vehicles on Edington St, Berserker this evening.
BAR ATTACK: A man has reportedly attacked a woman and a number of vehicles on Edington St, Berserker this evening.
News

Woman and three vehicles allegedly hit by man with metal bar

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
29th Jun 2020 8:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been apprehended by police after allegedly going on a rampage with a metal bar, hurting a woman and damaging multiple vehicles in a North Rockhampton street this evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Phillips St and Edington St around 8.15pm.

A woman in her 60s was reportedly hit with a metal bar on the arm before the man went out into the street hitting at least three vehicles at the intersection with the bar before heading towards Dean St.

BAR ATTACK: A man has reportedly attacked a woman and a number of vehicles on Edington St, Berserker this evening.
BAR ATTACK: A man has reportedly attacked a woman and a number of vehicles on Edington St, Berserker this evening.

He was described as being Aboriginal in appearance, wearing orange shorts.

The woman was reportedly conscious and still breathing but ambulance officers were yet to locate her to confirm the extent of her injuries.

Police scoured the area for the suspect and located him behind a housing on Edington St where he is being questioned.

assault allegations tmbcrime vandalism
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        King hit victim ko’d after falling onto the street

        premium_icon King hit victim ko’d after falling onto the street

        News His first offence was an assault on Australia Day before going on a Rockhampton crime spree.

        HAIR-DO! Wear that mullet proudly, says hairdressing teacher

        premium_icon HAIR-DO! Wear that mullet proudly, says hairdressing teacher

        Offbeat ‘Anything goes at the moment with style and that’s how it should be’

        Jail over terrorising taxi driver during armed robbery

        premium_icon Jail over terrorising taxi driver during armed robbery

        News High on drugs, a trio of young males went on a two hour crime spree.

        Bold plan to build high schools in Gracemere and Emu Park

        premium_icon Bold plan to build high schools in Gracemere and Emu Park

        Politics One Nation candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel unveiled plans to build the new...