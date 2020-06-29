Woman and three vehicles allegedly hit by man with metal bar

BAR ATTACK: A man has reportedly attacked a woman and a number of vehicles on Edington St, Berserker this evening.

A MAN has been apprehended by police after allegedly going on a rampage with a metal bar, hurting a woman and damaging multiple vehicles in a North Rockhampton street this evening.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Phillips St and Edington St around 8.15pm.

A woman in her 60s was reportedly hit with a metal bar on the arm before the man went out into the street hitting at least three vehicles at the intersection with the bar before heading towards Dean St.

He was described as being Aboriginal in appearance, wearing orange shorts.

The woman was reportedly conscious and still breathing but ambulance officers were yet to locate her to confirm the extent of her injuries.

Police scoured the area for the suspect and located him behind a housing on Edington St where he is being questioned.