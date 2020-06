A WOMAN and two children have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in Pink Lily this morning.

Just after 8.30am, emergency services were called to reports of the incident on Nine Mile Rd, near Ridgelands Rd.

A woman and two children, around primary school age, were assessed on scene by paramedics.

All three were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.