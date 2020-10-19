Woman arrested after being refused entry to Giddy Goat

Grace Anna Amelia Mallet, 27, was arrested when attempting to enter the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar after being refused entry and further refused to get into the police vehicle, obstructing officers in the performance of their duties. Picture: Contributed

Grace Anna Amelia Mallet, 27, was arrested when attempting to enter the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar after being refused entry and further refused to get into the police vehicle, obstructing officers in the performance of their duties. Picture: Contributed

AFTER being stuck in lockdown overseas for several weeks, Grace Anna Amelia Mallet's first time drinking with friends back in Australia is a night she won't soon forget.

The 27 year old was arrested when attempting to enter the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar after being refused entry, and she further refused to get into the police vehicle, obstructing officers in the performance of their duties.

Mallet pleaded guilty to the two charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 16.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said Mallet was at the Giddy Goat at 1.30am on September 27 when she was first asked to leave the bar.

Mr Schoeman said about 10 minutes later Mallet returned and walked straight in the entrance without stopping to scan her identification for COVID-19 requirements.

He said police were present and asked Mallet to leave several times, which she refused.

He said she was taken by police to their vehicle, which she refused to get inside, throwing herself on the ground and forcing police to pick her up to get her into the vehicle.

The court heard Mallet had no criminal history.

Defence lawyer Tom Polley said his client was working as an account's manager for a public relations company in London when COVID-19 forced the country into a strict lockdown.

Mr Polley said his client had great troubles trying to get back to Australia, suffering from depression and anxiety due to the stress the pandemic had caused her.

He said his client was attending an engagement party for a friend on the night of the offending.

He said she had only had a few champagnes and a few red wines and did not recall her actions in the lead up to the offences.

"In checking her bank accounts, she made no withdrawals or purchased any drinks, so she is unable to explain her actions," he said.

"She accepts the allegations and is both embarrassed and sorry for what happened.

"She had not been socialising due to the lockdown and this was her first hurrah for quite some months. Perhaps that is what led to the alcohol going to her head more than usually.

"It is out of character and she is unlikely to be back before the court."

Mallet was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service with no criminal convictions recorded.