Woman arrested after bus altercation

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on the Bruce Highway near Mount Larcom this morning, following an altercation on a bus.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the woman and a 37-year-old man were travelling together when the man allegedly began threatening other bus passengers with a knife.

Police arrived at 3.59am and removed the man and woman from the bus and searched them.

The spokeswoman said police allegedly found a used, capped syringe in the woman's backpack.

She said the woman told police it was hers, and she had used it a week ago to inject ice.

"She had left it in her glasses case and forgot about it," she said.

The couple were taken to Gladstone Police station where the woman was charged with failure to properly dispose of a syringe.

She will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 9.