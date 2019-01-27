Menu
Police tape.
Woman arrested after 'stabbing' man near eye

27th Jan 2019 7:05 AM
ROCKHAMPTON detectives have charged a woman with grievous bodily harm after a man was allegedly stabbed at North Rockhampton on Saturday night.

Police will allege at around 7.10pm a man and women were involved in a verbal argument at a Kirkellen Street home when the man was stabbed just below his eye with a knife.

A 61-year-old Berserker man was was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and transported in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The woman fled the scene but was located a short time later by police.

A 42-year-old Berserker woman has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 29.

