Police arrested a 38-year-old woman after she allegedly set a pile of rubbish alight under a Rockhampton home.
Woman arrested, man in hospital after Rocky 'house fire'

Amber Hooker
15th Mar 2018 8:07 AM

A MAN was taken to hospital and a woman arrested after she allegedly set a pile of rubbish alight under a Rockhampton home last night.

The 38-year-old is expected to front the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon on charges of wilful damage and endangering property by fire.

All emergency services were called to the Campbell St address about 8.30pm last night.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service report two crews were on scene to extinguish the fire, which reportedly didn't spread to the structure.

Paramedics transported a male patient to the Rockhampton Hospital for a precautionary check after the fire at the private residence.

"Police will allege that underneath the house she has caused damage to the dwelling, by lighting a fire underneath the house,” a police spokesman said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the incident as a "house fire” but said there were no injuries.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze about 8.45pm, after they received the call just before 8.30pm.

They left the scene with police at 9.20pm.

