Woman assaults L driver for touching car

A WOMAN with a history of violence assaulted a learner driver who had attended her home to repair damage to the defendant’s car after accidentally reversing into it.

Narelle June Reeves pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 18 to one count of assault.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said the learner driver had reversed into Reeves’s car in a carpark on October 6 and left a note on the windscreen with their details.

He said the victim and their father attended Reeves’s Koongal address on October 20 to repair the damage.

Mr Platt said the victim touched the defendant’s car and Reeves became enraged.

He said Reeves struck the victim.

Mr Platt said the victim and their father left immediately and reported the incident to police.

He said Reeves told police she didn’t strike the victim - she pushed them.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said her client had a criminal record including violence and obstruct police, along with a common assault conviction.

She said Reeves, a disability pensioner, worked two days a week at IGA and had a spinal medical problem due to cleaning employment.

“She says the vehicle was still not fixed and she accepts she shouldn’t have acted the way she did,” Ms Jones said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke commented Reeves’s criminal history was littered with offences that demonstrated her inability to deal with emotions.

“I appreciate you were pretty cranky but that doesn’t give you the right to go pushing people around,” he said.

Reeves was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.