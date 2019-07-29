Menu
Woman attacked by shark at remote Cape York island

by Daniel Bateman
29th Jul 2019 3:23 PM
A YOUNG woman who was attacked by a shark off a remote Cape York island is in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital.

The woman in her 20s was flown to Lockhart River medical clinic suffering a serious injury to her right leg, after the incident occurred at Magra Islet, a small island about 17km northeast of Cape Grenville around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was flown by rescue helicopter to Thursday Island, and then Cairns Hospital, where she remained in a stable condition today.

It is not known what species of shark attacked the woman.

