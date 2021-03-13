Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Woman attacked by shark on NSW far south coast

by Ava Benny-Morrison
13th Mar 2021 10:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark on the NSW far south coast.

The woman in her 60s was bitten on the hip and thigh while swimming at Main Beach at Merimbula about 7am this morning.

The woman suffered superficial wounds to her back and hip, a NSW Ambulance spokesman, and was taken to Bega Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Main Beach today... The woman in her 60s was bitten on the hip and thigh.
Main Beach today... The woman in her 60s was bitten on the hip and thigh.

Surf Life Saving NSW said the Department of Primary Industries were investigating the type and size of the shark.

Beaches from Wallagoot Lake to Pambula are expected to be closed for the next 24 hours.

Drones and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are currently conducting searches from the air to track the shark.

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Extent of CQ’s housing crisis exposed

        Premium Content Extent of CQ’s housing crisis exposed

        Property Housing stock across the Central Queensland region has decreased 28.5 per cent in the past decade when compared to the previous decade.

        LETTERS: Single-use plastics a serious problem

        Premium Content LETTERS: Single-use plastics a serious problem

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Council approval concerns raised over Doblo’s Farmers Market

        Premium Content Council approval concerns raised over Doblo’s Farmers Market

        Council News There are also proposal plans for a new carpark at the site

        CQ’s own VJ Jowsey livestreams Dubstep to Disciples worldwide

        Premium Content CQ’s own VJ Jowsey livestreams Dubstep to Disciples...

        News The one-of-a-kind event will blur boundaries between the live Rockhampton audience...