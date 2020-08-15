Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

A WOMAN who held a former friend in a headlock while her partner assaulted the man was granted bail to live 50ms away from the victim.

Kate Emma Gillen had entered a plea of guilty, with the prosecution going over the facts in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 10, before it was brought to the court’s attention Gillen’s charge of assault occasioning bodily harm in company was an indictable offence only – meaning the charge could only be dealt with by the district court.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale vacated Gillen’s guilty plea and granted her bail to an address behind the victim’s house.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police would allege Gillen and her partner attended the victim’s house in West St, Allenstown, at 8.40pm on August 9.

He said Gillen allegedly yelled abuse towards a witness in the front yard of the victim’s house with the victim trying to calm the defendant down.

Snr Constable Rumford said Gillen’s co-accused then allegedly pushed past and entered the house.

He said the pair were accused of pushing, scratching and punching the victim.

Snr Constable Rumford said Gillen was also accused of holding the victim in a headlock while her co-accused continued assaulting the man.

He said the victim sustained cuts to the face and lost a tooth.

He said Gillen told police she had consumed half a carton of beer prior to the alleged offence.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said the victim had been a friend of her client’s with the defendant and co-accused having assisted the man when he relocated from north Queensland.

She said the friendship had deteriorated.

The court heard Gillen lived in the street parallel to the victim, almost directly behind him.

Gillen’s charges, which included enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, have been adjourned until September 23.