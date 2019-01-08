Woman banned after puppy locked in car outside court

Kayleen Joyce Fay, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of animal cruelty.

A WOMAN who left a young pup locked in her car in direct sunlight while she supported her former boyfriend in court has had the dog taken off her and was banned from owning an animal for six months.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were called to East St, out the front of the Rockhampton courthouse, at 11.40am on December 19 to a distressed puppy locked in a car.

Rockhampton had a maximum temperature of 32.2C that day.

Mr Fox said police located the puppy locked in a Holden Vectra on the floor of the front passenger seat, panting heavily, with very little air flow from one window rolled down with only a small gap.

He said RACQ was called to assist with the rescue and the pup was later cared for by the RSPCA.

Mr Fox said police left a note on the windscreen to inform the owner to contact them immediately about the dog.

He said Fay contacted police at 1pm, saying she had been inside the courthouse to support her former partner and had not thought proceedings would take so long.

Mr Fox said since the dog was seized, Fay made repeated requests for it to be returned to her.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said the puppy was her 12-year-old daughter's and had been with the family for just one week before it was seized.

She said the incident has caused distress to the family and Fay had been stalked on social media by people saying she should be reported to child safety.

"This is a very clear case of animal cruelty,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

He ordered the puppy be relinquished to the RSPCA to find a new home.

Fay was also banned from owning an animal for six months, and ordered to pay a $750 fine plus $351.30 compensation to the RSPCA.