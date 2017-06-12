24°
Woman banned from alcohol after boozy bad behaviour

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 12th Jun 2017 9:00 AM
Drinks, drunk, party, generic

SHE'S only 25 years old but has already realised how alcohol impacts her, particularly around people she has formed "bad blood” with while growing up.

Denise Evelyn Albury pleaded guilty to eight charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 2, including assaults, public nuisance, wilful damage, breaching bail and contravening direction.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Albury struck a victim in the face, damaging their cheek and jaw, during an incident on Dee St, Mount Morgan, on August 11.

In the second assault, Albury approached the victim on December 3 in Mount Morgan.

The victim had stopped to help a fallen child.

Albury accused the victim of providing false statements to police and struck the victim in the face.

Albury was charged for public nuisance, wilful damage and trespass after an incident on October 5 involving her then neighbour.

Mr Fox said the victim was in her kitchen at 6.30pm when Albury started banging on the front door so hard the timber started leaning into the house.

He said the victim was so scared, she called emergency services and Albury remained for some time at the front door. Albury then moved to the road and started throwing rocks on the roof.

Mr Fox said when police arrived, Albury was unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.

As a condition of her bail, Albury must abstain from drinking alcohol. On January 25, police found her walking along James Street. She had a blood alcohol content of 0.172.

Then on March 24 at 2.30am, she was on Gordon St when police came across her and she had a BAC of 0.209.

Defence solicitor Zoe Craven said since these offences, Albury and her partner had relocated from Mt Morgan to Rockhampton and she had started programs with ATODS.

She said Albury's father died when she was eight and her mother died when she was 17 with both parents being heavy drinkers.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he wished Albury had moved from Mt Morgan and started ATODS a long time ago, and ordered a six- month prison term for the first assault, suspended immediately and operational for two years.

He further sentenced Albury to an eight-month prison term for the second assault with immediate parole, plus $300 fine for contravening a direction and 12-months probation for the other offences.

