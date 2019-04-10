Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman
Crime

Woman banned from grocery store after bag check gone wrong

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Apr 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was banned from a grocery store after verbally abusing an employee and called her a "b---" after they asked to check her bags as she left the store.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how Shirley Laurina Brown unleashed a tirade of abuse on a worker at Woolworths Currimundi after she asked to check the sealed shopping bags in her trolley.

Prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Potter said Brown caused the disturbance after she opened all but one sealed shopping bag, and was asked again to open all the bags.

Sgt Potter said Brown called the staff member a "b----" and said "be careful people don't throw knives at you".

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said the behaviour was out of character for the 54-year-old who felt she had been "discriminated" due to some "zealous" over-checking of bags.

Mr Robinson said Brown made the remarks because she was upset and her adrenaline was running.

After consequently being banned from the Currimundi store, Mr Robinson said it was punishment enough she had to travel to Kawana by bus to do her shopping.

Brown was given a nine-month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

caloundra magistrates caloundra magistrates court sunshine coast courts sunshine coast police woolworths
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

    premium_icon Protesters cry shame, call for change outside MP's office

    Community Unionists question MP's commitment to job security and decent wages for workers in the region.

    Funeral for teen found in car announced

    premium_icon Funeral for teen found in car announced

    News David Pham was found dead in his car near Gladstone last week

    Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    premium_icon Trio enter pleas over $30k meth intercept into Central Qld

    Crime Police allegedly found 80g of meth during a search

    • 10th Apr 2019 3:18 PM
    Lapidary clubs to host national Gemboree in Rocky

    premium_icon Lapidary clubs to host national Gemboree in Rocky

    Whats On Over 1000 entries will be on display at the annual event

    • 10th Apr 2019 4:56 PM