Woman banned from Telstra store: I've done nothing wrong

Michelle Gately
| 7th Mar 2017 11:13 AM
Elanora Rowell has been banned from the Yeppoon Telstra store after she complained to Telstra about the store manager.
Elanora Rowell has been banned from the Yeppoon Telstra store after she complained to Telstra about the store manager.

AN EMU Park woman says telco giant Telstra needs to improve customer service after she was banned from the Yeppoon store following a complaint about a staff member.

But the company says it acted appropriately to protect staff and other customers from "aggressive” behaviour.

Eleanora Rowell told The Morning Bulletin she was at the Yeppoon Telstra store in September last year to support her disabled friend Nikki Ransom, who was dealing with another account matter.

Ms Rowell said she did not agree with the tone and attitude of the person who was dealing with Ms Ransom's case and decided to say something.

"She was undermining Nikki, she was very unhelpful and unsupportive and I stepped in,” Ms Rowell said.

"I was very firm and fair and said 'why are you undermining a person with a disability'.

"I was calm, I was not yelling at her, I was not swearing at her. I was firm and assertive.”

Following the incident, Ms Rowell made a complaint to Telstra and thought the matter was finished.

But when Ms Rowell went into the store on February 28 to collect a new SIM card, she was told she wasn't welcome.

Shocked, Ms Rowell wrote a letter to The Morning Bulletin questioning why there had been no communication about the ban.

Ms Rowell said she "felt very victimised and persecuted” by the ban, and had put in a complaint to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

May Boisen, Area General Manager for Telstra in Queensland confirmed Ms Rowell had been asked to leave the store due to previous behaviour.

"Telstra's aim is to provide an exceptional in store experience, however aggressive customer behaviour is not tolerated,” she said.

"Store leaders have the right to ask a customer to leave the premises if they feel that the safety and wellbeing of store staff and customers are at risk.

"While we will not comment on specifics of this incident, we believe the store team acted appropriately in the circumstances, however we do apologise if the customer feels in any way upset by what occurred.

"We are keen to work with the customer to ensure she is able to visit the store in the future.”

