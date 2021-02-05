Woman battles addiction after mum exposes her to drugs at 15

Breoney Elizabeth Ross, 22, pleaded guilty on January 28 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock

A young Central Queensland woman is battling an addiction to drugs after allegedly being introduced by her mother at 15 years old, a court has heard.

Breoney Elizabeth Ross, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police found a vehicle parked at the intersection of Charles St and Bawden St, Berserker, about 3am on January 13 and detained Ross and all other occupants of the vehicle for the purposes of a search.

Ms King said Ross told police she had marijuana in her bra.

She said Ross removed a clip seal bag from her bra, which contained less than 1g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was battling an addiction to drugs after (allegedly) being introduced by her mother at 15 years old.

Ms Harris said her client no longer had contact with her mother.

Ross was ordered to 15 months’ probation with no criminal conviction recorded.