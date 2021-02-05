Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breoney Elizabeth Ross, 22, pleaded guilty on January 28 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Breoney Elizabeth Ross, 22, pleaded guilty on January 28 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Crime

Woman battles addiction after mum exposes her to drugs at 15

Aden Stokes
5th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Central Queensland woman is battling an addiction to drugs after allegedly being introduced by her mother at 15 years old, a court has heard.

Breoney Elizabeth Ross, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police found a vehicle parked at the intersection of Charles St and Bawden St, Berserker, about 3am on January 13 and detained Ross and all other occupants of the vehicle for the purposes of a search.

Ms King said Ross told police she had marijuana in her bra.

She said Ross removed a clip seal bag from her bra, which contained less than 1g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was battling an addiction to drugs after (allegedly) being introduced by her mother at 15 years old.

Ms Harris said her client no longer had contact with her mother.

Ross was ordered to 15 months’ probation with no criminal conviction recorded.

marijuana possessing dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman caught stealing building supplies from Bunnings

        Premium Content CQ woman caught stealing building supplies from Bunnings

        Crime She placed $50 worth of items in her pockets and handbag.

        Rocky chimp troop celebrates Gandali’s first birthday

        Premium Content Rocky chimp troop celebrates Gandali’s first birthday

        Council News Gandali didn’t seem to mind when his father ran away with his jelly cake.

        COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

        Premium Content COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

        Health Dr Jeannette Young said continued detections across the state were becoming more...

        Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

        Premium Content Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

        News Hundreds will celebrate the life of Peter Bartlett on Friday.