Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), Bahamas
Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), Bahamas
News

Woman bitten by shark off Cairns

by Alicia Nally
21st Mar 2020 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a shark off Cairns today.

Paramedics met a boat at the Marlin Marina about midday today after receiving the call about the attack.

A woman in her 20s sustained an arm injury and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman bitten by shark off Cairns

 

Read more ...

'White pointer' shark attack

Two-metre shark attacked woman

Yamba teen attacked by shark

Shark attacked 'like freight train'

Surfer punches shark, escapes

Bull shark caught in Noosa Creek

Shark attack in Whitsundays

Shark bites diver at Lamont Reef

Shark approaches lifeguard

Man-eater attacks tourist

More Stories

editors picks shark attacks sharks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s council candidates share plans to keep rates low

        premium_icon Rocky’s council candidates share plans to keep rates low

        News Read about how RRC’s candidates for council plan to ease the rate pressure on your hip pocket.

        Making mince meat of virus

        premium_icon Making mince meat of virus

        News A YEPPOON butcher says trade is twice as busy as Christmas time, as people stock up...

        How CQ caterer avoided the wrath of shoppers

        premium_icon How CQ caterer avoided the wrath of shoppers

        News Maggie Baikie has been catering for 20 years, but she’s never experienced anything...

        40 new COVID-19 cases in Qld

        40 new COVID-19 cases in Qld

        News QUEENSLAND today recorded 40 new Coronavirus positives taking the state total to...