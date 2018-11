A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital this morning after being bitten by a snake.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was bitten at a work site in Canoona.

Crews were called to Kunwarara Rd at 10.10am and the woman was transported in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of snake bit the woman.

Queensland Ambulance Service have recorded 67 snake bites in Central Queensland in the 12 months to October 31, including seven in September.