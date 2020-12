SNAKE BITE: A woman was hospitalised after being bitten by a snake in Byfield overnight. (File photo)

PARAMEDICS have raced to aid a woman who was bitten by a snake on the Capricorn Coast overnight.

Aged in her 20s, the woman was bitten on the foot at a private location in Byfield at 9.29pm.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported her to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It was unknown what species of snake was responsible.