A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after being bitten on the hand by a snake in a small country town out west.

At 9.15pm, paramedics were called to reports of a snake bite at a private address in Emerald.

A woman in her 20s suffered a suspected snake bite to the hand.

She was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.