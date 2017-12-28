Menu
News

Woman bitten on face, finger, breast after Rocky 'road rage'

FILE
Shayla Bulloch
by

A WOMAN is being treated for bite injuries after a road rage incident got out of hand in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police Service were called to the 42nd Battalion Swimming Pool carpark around 10.24am to reports of "fist fighting” between two woman.

Paramedics are treating a woman in her 30s for bite injuries to her face, thumb and breast.

A QPS spokesperson said the incident escalated after two women "pulled into the carpark” after a road incident near the North Rockhampton pool.

QPS reported there were no weapons involved are are currently on scene.

The woman who sustained the injuries was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
