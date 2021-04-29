Woman blamed for Dunalley bushfire describes terrifying day

The woman at the centre of the Dunalley bushfire trial told police she ‘”busted my gut” trying to douse the flames of the blaze.

THE woman at the centre of the Dunalley bushfire trial told police she "busted my gut" trying to douse the flames of a blaze being blamed for the disaster.

A video of Melissa Jayne Barrett's police interview was screened in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Thursday, as day three of one of the state's biggest-ever civil trials played out.

Ms Barrett denies it was the fire on her property that caused the destruction at Dunalley in January 2013 - a disaster that claimed 93 homes and scores of other buildings in the area.

In the video, Ms Barrett told police she regularly conducted burn-offs around her Forcett property - but not during periods of high fire danger.

"I swear to God on this Earth that I had not burnt off. The only thing I'd done was whipper snipped. I am not that stupid," Ms Barrett told police.

Dunalley local Andrew Kelly (LHS) and George Daly employed by Hazell Bros.to clean up bushfire affected properties, working at Noel and Judy Young's property.

She also denied she'd had any fires on her property at all in the days preceding the bushfire other than a campfire in an old tree stump, which she said she'd taken steps to extinguish.

Ms Barrett said when a fire started on her property six days after the campfire, neighbours saw embers land on her property that "just went woof".

She said she rushed frantically with buckets of water to get it under control.

"It was bloody traumatic," she said.

"I was in a panic and I was trying to do the best of my ability.

"My mindset was getting my fire under control while I was home alone."

"All I knew was there was a massive fire happening. I bloody well busted my gut.

"I was struggling to breathe."

2Fire Fighters from Dodges Ferry battle a small blaze close to a house on Marshton Lane between Copping and Dunalley. A major bush fire swept through Copping and Dunalley in South East Tasmania

Ms Barrett's legal team is arguing before Justice Stephen Estcourt that it was a fire at nearly Inala Road that spread to Dunalley, and not the blaze on Ms Barrett's property.

But the almost 400 plaintiffs alleging loss from the bushfire claim Ms Barrett and her partner Hamish Robinson - who started the stump campfire - were negligent.

They claim the fire appeared extinguished, but in fact continued smouldering in the stump's subterranean root system for days until it reignited nearly a week later on a hot, windy, high-fire danger day.

Mr Robinson is no longer a defendant in the current proceedings after settling out of court in an undisclosed sum.

The trial is expected to continue for several weeks.

