Woman blocks the way to wanted man

A WOMAN stood in the doorway of her home, flailed her arms and stopped police from getting to a male associate inside.

Katrina May Beresford, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of serious assault of a police officer and another of assault a police officer.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police attended a Pennycuick St residence on July 14 about 10.45am to take up with "several wanted persons”.

He said Beresford stood in the doorway and prevented them from entering.

Sen Constable Rumford said officers warned her to move as she was obstructing police.

He said she yelled, swore and threw her arms around.

Sen Constable Rumford said police attempted to restrain Beresford for obstructing police.

He said as they tried to handcuff her, she threw her right arm towards one of the police officers, hitting a constable in the left arm, causing him immediate pain.

Sen Constable Rumford said Beresford screamed and used her body weight to pull police back in an attempt to free her arm.

He said she kept forcefully moving from side to side, putting police off balance, and she was placed on the ground.

She had no criminal history.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said the Coles Express worker was now trying to stay away from the wanted man as he was a bad influence on her. Beresford was fined $700 and no conviction was recorded.