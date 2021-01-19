Menu
Tiana Skye Gooda pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of wilful damage. Picture: Thinkstock
Crime

Woman bloodies her hand after punching shop window

Aden Stokes
19th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A woman has been ordered to pay restitution in court after she punched a shopfront window, damaging both the glass and her hand.

Tiana Skye Gooda pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to attend a shop on Archer St, Rockhampton, at 2.43am on December 20, 2020 after reports of a woman damaging the window before leaving the area.

Sgt Dalton said police patrolled the area and found Gooda, who was bleeding due to an injury to her hand.

He said Gooda told police she had punched the window a couple of times and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

Gooda told the court she punched the window because she was intoxicated.

She was fined $200 and ordered to pay $250 restitution with no criminal conviction recorded.

