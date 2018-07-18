Menu
Woman admits to drink driving six times over the legal limit

14th Jul 2018 8:30 PM | Updated: 18th Jul 2018 5:54 AM
UPDATE: A WOMAN disqualified from driving has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after she returned a reading six times the legal limit on Saturday. 

Cheryl Lee Harvie, 46, pleaded guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court and will be sentenced in a fortnight's time. 

Ms Harvey was stopped by police driving a Honda CRV on Saturday along Smiths Rd, Emerald Beach, around 1.30pm.

She failed a roadside breath test and later returned a prescribed blood alcohol reading of 0.324 at the Coffs Harbour Police Station. 

She had been disqualified from driving until 2022 before being caught for this latest offence and will appear for sentencing on Tuesday, August 7. 

 

SATURDAY 7.30PM: A WOMAN has allegedly blown six times the legal alcohol limit while driving with a disqualifed licence.

The 46-year-old woman blew 0.324 at Coffs Harbour police station after she was stopped by police 15km north in Smiths Rd, Emerald Beach about 1.30pm on Saturday, police say.

The woman, whose licence had allegedly already been disqualified until 2022, was refused bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.

