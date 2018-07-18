Woman admits to drink driving six times over the legal limit

UPDATE: A WOMAN disqualified from driving has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after she returned a reading six times the legal limit on Saturday.

Cheryl Lee Harvie, 46, pleaded guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court and will be sentenced in a fortnight's time.

Ms Harvey was stopped by police driving a Honda CRV on Saturday along Smiths Rd, Emerald Beach, around 1.30pm.

She failed a roadside breath test and later returned a prescribed blood alcohol reading of 0.324 at the Coffs Harbour Police Station.

She had been disqualified from driving until 2022 before being caught for this latest offence and will appear for sentencing on Tuesday, August 7.

