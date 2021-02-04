Woman brandishes chair at grandma, calls her a ‘f***ing cow’

A young Mackay woman verbally abused her grandmother during a heated fight in an act of domestic and family violence.

A young Mackay woman called her grandmother a "f***ing cow" and brandished a stool as a weapon over an argument about her appetite.

Prosecutor Sheena Gravino told Mackay Magistrates Court the grandmother called police to her Mount Pleasant home about 11.20am on December 15 last year after the younger woman began abusing her.

"She was said to be yelling and screaming and throwing things at her," Ms Gravino told the court.

"She could be heard screaming in the background of that call to police."

The court heard a domestic violent protection order was made in January last year.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, left before police arrived. Officers saw damage to the older woman's refrigerator and food items thrown across the floor.

Ms Gravino said the grandmother told police her granddaughter became angry after she had made a comment about the younger woman's appetite.

"(She) then yelled at (her grandmother), calling her some names including a f***ing cow and stupid woman," Ms Gravino said.

The court heard the granddaughter, aged in her early 20s, then "picked up a stool and held (it) in a manner in which (the woman) felt she was going to be hit with the stool".

Ms Gravino said the younger woman then threw a Christmas gift at her grandmother, hitting her in the back of the head.

The granddaughter pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order. She had no prior criminal history.

The court heard the grandmother had thought her grandchild to be on drugs, however defence solicitor Erin Beer said her client had not been drug affected.

Ms Beer said, in fact, the woman had secured a cleaning job at the mines which required her to pass strict testing.

The court heard the woman had since apologised, which was accepted, and still lived her with grandmother and other family.

Ms Beer said it was out of character.

"She not proud of her conduct towards her grandmother," Ms Beer said.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account the guilty a stool like weapon, lack of criminal history and fact an apology had been accepted.

The woman was fined $300 and a conviction was not recorded.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800