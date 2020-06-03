Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
News

Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

by WILL ZWAR
3rd Jun 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has broken both her ankles after a wrong turn during a Darwin sunset stroll at East Point yesterday evening.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the woman fell off the cliffs at East Point on Tuesday night.

Mr Garraway said the woman was apparently enjoying the sunset at East Point when she fell off the cliff about 7.30pm.

"Police, fire and emergency services were out there trying to get to the bottom of the cliff, trying to get the young lady back up," he said.

Mr Garraway said the woman's injuries made for a difficult rescue for emergency services.

"I believe she had a couple of broken ankles from that incident so it took probably an hour and a half, two hours for the rescue to be completed and get her to hospital," he said.

"She was lucky in the end but it could have been a lot worse."

Originally published as Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Action to reduce youth crime on the Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon Action to reduce youth crime on the Capricorn Coast

        News Police and State Government are taking steps to reduce youth crime and re-engage juvenile offenders with their community.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 1:48 PM
        Rocky CBD cafe for lease after COVID-19 forces closure

        premium_icon Rocky CBD cafe for lease after COVID-19 forces closure

        Business The venue is being offered for lease for $40,000

        CQUniversity to financially support international students

        premium_icon CQUniversity to financially support international students

        News CQUniversity has announced a state government initiative to provide struggling...

        Family drug business: Trafficking father and son learn fate

        premium_icon Family drug business: Trafficking father and son learn fate

        Crime Wandal drug business operators slammed by Justice: ‘Many families have suffered...