Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
News

Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

by Melissa Iaria
14th Feb 2021 1:38 PM

A woman who travelled to the Northern Territory from Victoria has been fined over $5000 for breaking self-quarantine to get take-away.

The 20-year-old woman arrived in the Northern Territory from Victoria on February 11 and was required to self-isolate following the declaration of Melbourne as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, when police and public health officers checked on the woman on Saturday, she was not at home.

She later arrived at her home in a friend's vehicle, admitting she had travelled to get take-away.

"Her lack of consideration for the community's well being is disappointing," Acting Commander Scott Pollock said.

"At any moment things can change for us in the Northern Territory. People shouldn't become complacent."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deja vu: second crash on same Allenstown corner in two days

        Premium Content Deja vu: second crash on same Allenstown corner in two days

        News The two-vehicle accident was reported at 5.50pm Saturday

        Demand continues to be strong at CQLX sales

        Premium Content Demand continues to be strong at CQLX sales

        Rural Sales prices soared to above the 600c/kg mark again

        Young child struck by vehicle near Crazy Joker

        Premium Content Young child struck by vehicle near Crazy Joker

        Motoring Emergency services remained at the scene rendering assistance

        Yeppoon author opens exciting new retail store in CBD

        Premium Content Yeppoon author opens exciting new retail store in CBD

        News The book and stationery store opened just in time for Valentine’s Day