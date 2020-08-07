Woman busted by police hour after stocking up on heroin

03/12/1995 PIRATE: Generic photo of addict holding syringe ready for injection of heroin in Sydney, 03/11/1995. Pic. John Donegan

03/12/1995 PIRATE: Generic photo of addict holding syringe ready for injection of heroin in Sydney, 03/11/1995. Pic. John Donegan

A WOMAN claims a man she was in the company of when she was busted possessing heroin is no longer part of her life.

Kellie Lea Charlton, 54, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, a mobile phone suspected used in commission of a drug offence, possess a knife in a public place and fail to provide identifying particulars.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police observed a male leaning in the driver’s window of a parked Holden ute on Kerrigan St, Frenchville, at 2.53pm on April 11, 2020, with a female sitting in the passenger seat.

He said the man was someone known to the police so they approached.

Sgt Janes said the woman – Charlton – had a purse in her lap and was searching through it for her licence when police became suspicious and searched the purse themselves.

He said police found 0.2g of heroin which Charlton told them she purchased an hour prior for $100.

Sgt Janes said in the centre console, there was a black mobile phone with a cracked screen, along with a blue-handled kitchen knife.

He said police observed a message on the phone from April 6 at 8.28pm, indicating drug activity.

Sgt Janes said Charlton told police the knife was for cutting fruit and cleaning finger nails.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was on a disability pension due to a slipped disc and degenerative spine condition, but had previously worked in nursing homes and pubs.

“She is no longer speaking to that man that was leaning in the car,” he said.

Mr Gimbert said Charlton instructed if it were not for that man, she would not have come to the attention of police.

He said she also instructed she rarely used drugs and wouldn’t be using again and had been using due to difficulties with her pain management.

Due to Charlton’s lack of criminal record, Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered no convictions be recorded but for Charlton to pay $1000 in fines.