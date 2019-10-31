Menu
A WOMAN will face Darwin Local Court for allegedly using fake identification documents to hire parcel lockers to import meth
Crime

Woman busted over fake ID meth importation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
31st Oct 2019 10:17 AM
A WOMAN will face court for allegedly using fake identification documents to hire parcel lockers to import meth, police have said.

Drug and Organised Crime detective Senior Sergeant Lee Morgan said that at 2.30pm on Tuesday, the 41-year-old was arrested in Palmerston over the alleged crime.

He said a search warrant at the woman's home allegedly found further evidence of offending.

The woman will face Darwin Local Court today on drug possession and supply charges, forgery and uttering documents, identity crime, destroying evidence and possessing drug implements.

Snr Sgt Morgan said police would continue to work hard to stop the importation of illicit substances into the Northern Territory.

"People that are importing and selling these substances are praying on the weak and vulnerable," Sen Sgt Morgan said.

"There is no place in our community for people that import and distribute illicit substances. "The suppliers have no appreciation for the destruction they are causing in the community and in the lives of individuals".

busted drugs fake id meth post woman

