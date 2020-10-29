Menu
Woman busted unlicensed driving outside sister’s house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A WOMAN intercepted driving while her licence had been disqualified due to demerit points claimed she did so to get away from her sister’s children.

Ashleigh Louise Lipsett pleaded guilty, on October 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, to one count of driving while licence demerit point suspended.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Lipsett driving on Gillespie St, Wandal, on September 30.

He said Lipsett told police she was taking children to her sister’s house and there “were other things going on” and she “needed a break”.

Lipsett told the court she had her sister’s kids in her care for the past six weeks and had needed a break that day and police busted her outside her sister’s house.

Lipsett was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $450.

