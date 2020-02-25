Menu
When police pulled over a woman in Rockhampton they found methamphetamines and cannabis in her car.
Woman busted with meth and weed in her car

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A WOMAN was busted with methamphetamine and can­nabis in her car after Rockhampton police pulled her over.

Karma Jane Lawson, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 13 to drug possession charges.

The court was told police intercepted Lawson driving at The Range last November.

In her handbag and the centre console of her car they found clip-seal bags containing 1.7 grams of methamphetamine and 52.7 grams of cannabis.

The court was told Lawson’s offending was linked to her associating with the wrong people.

She was placed on probation for 10 months and no conviction was recorded.

