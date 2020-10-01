Woman calls police after own drug deal goes wrong

A WOMAN who supplied drugs to another person called police over the deal.

Sarah-Grace May Leahy, 35, pleaded guilty on September 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of supplying a dangerous drug, possess a dangerous drug and possess a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said police spoke with Leahy who told them she had been approached by a person to help in the supply of marijuana.

Police spoke with Leahy at a Berserker apartment complex at 4.45pm on September 9 and the other person Leahy was approached by was another unit occupier.

Sgt Janes said Leahy told police she took the other person to a sports fields for the supply.

He said Leahy claimed she called police because the occupant hadn’t been happy with the quality and threw her marijuana supply in the garden.

Sgt Janes said during the conversation, a male approached Leahy and police suspected the male was there to purchase marijuana.

A search of Leahy’s apartment uncovered one gram of marijuana and smoking utensils.

Leahy was ordered to 12 months probation with convictions recorded.