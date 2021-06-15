Woman calls triple-0 after being refused hospital bed

A young woman made vexatious calls to triple-0 operators multiple times because she was unhappy about how she was treated at the hospital.

Darraleen Alice Anderson, 25, pleaded guilty on June 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates court to charges for the two improper use of a carriage service charges, evade paying a taxi fare, dishonestly gaining a pizza, using a carriage service to harass and a breach of bail.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Anderson gained $54.63 from the pizza incident on January 31 and failed to pay a $14.40 taxi fare on January 16.

He said Anderson was “unhappy about the way she was treated at the hospital” when she went there for her mental health issues and complained to triple-0 operators about it.

The court heard Anderson had wanted to be admitted to the mental health unit but was refused.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said the other call was because she wanted to gain access to a house.

The court heard Anderson’s finances were managed by the Public Trustee and she received disability support pension and NDIS.

Mr Fox said Anderson had a “somewhat difficult upbringing”.

Mr Cagney said Anderson had many mental health assessments, with Anderson being diagnosed with eight different disorders over the years and had diagnosis including borderline personality disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, ADHD, working memory impairment and hyperthyroidism.

He said in a recent report, the psychologist concluded Anderson met the criteria for anti-social personality disorder and general anxiety disorder.

Mr Cagney said the report writer foresaw Anderson’s mental health ailments would lead her to make such calls, demanding things be done immediately.

“When she seeks something, she seeks it immediately,” he said.

Mr Cagney said she thought the best way was to call triple-0, which is not what the service was for.

He said she did not know her parents and had 14 half siblings which she did not have much to do with.

Mr Cagney said the using a carriage service to harass charge was in relation to a friendship break down with Anderson’s anti-social personality disorder probably having a lot to do with those calls being made.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Anderson she needed to find another pathway to deal with her problems.

She placed Anderson on an 18-month probation order, fined her $100 and ordered she pay restitution for the pizza and taxi. No convictions were recorded.