Woman carrying baby when knife put to her back

SHE was holding their four-month-old child in her arms, walking down stairs and away from her drunk partner when he said "I'm going to f-ing kill you” and placed a knife against her back.

For that, Chaz Patrick White was charged with assault and kept in custody overnight.

Appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, White, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Defence lawyer Morgan Adams said White had just found out his de facto of eight years and father of his four children had an affair with his best friend and his best friend's brother.

"It was not his intention to hurt her,” he said.

Mr Adams said White sees now he should not have been drinking after hearing such news.

"He doesn't want to blame the alcohol for his actions,” he said.

"The worst part about it was doing it in front of the babies.”

The court heard White's own father tried to intervene, but White pushed him back into the lounge and then his mother intervened.

White was sentenced to 18 months probation with no conviction recorded. He hopes to obtain work at Blackwater and move away from his partner who is still living with his parents.