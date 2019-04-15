Menu
Police have been busy targeting drink drivers at the weekend. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Woman drinks 10 beers, takes young children for a drive

JASMINE BURKE
15th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
RICHMOND District Police allege they have made 11 arrests for drink driving and drug driving since Friday, and warn with long weekends coming up they will be out in force.

"Your local Police continue to arrest more and more drink drivers," Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"All of these people will face Court in a few weeks, and no doubt that their solicitor will say they are a decent person who really needs their licence.

"We have the Easter and ANZAC Day long weekends coming up and it is fair to say that police will be carrying out breath and drug tests in large numbers.

"If you plan on indulging, please find another way home."

Snr Const Henderson said police will allege the following people were arrested for drink driving offences over the weekend:

Friday:

  • 51 year old Goonellabah woman Low Range PCA on Rous Road
  • 49 year old Goonellabah woman Low Range PCA on Rous Road
  • 63 year old Blue Knob man went Mid Range in Lismore after drinking half a bottle of wine
  • 32 year old Northern Territory woman caught drink driving with two young children in the car on Hotham Street Casino. Said she drunk 10 beers, went mid range.
  • 21 year old Loadstone man went High Range PCA in Kyogle

Saturday:

  • 34 year old Ballina man went PCA in Ballina, reading not known at this stage.

Sunday:

  • 21 year old Tevan man went High Range PCA and Possess Prohibited Drug in Ballina
  • 29 Queensland man crashed his car into a parked car on the M1 after consuming 12 beers. Went Mid Range.
  • 20 year old Lismore man on a P1 licence arrested for driving with Novice Range PCA in Lismore.
  • 44 year old Casino man went positive to ice
