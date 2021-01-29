Menu
Crime

Woman caught growing marijuana for partner in Gracemere home

Aden Stokes
29th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A Gracemere woman claimed she was helping to grow a marijuana plant inside her home for her partner who suffered a back condition.

Shae Birt, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count each of producing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected to have been used in the commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police attended an address in Gracemere on November 15, 2020 in relation to another matter, however, while at the address declared an emergent search.

Sgt Dalton said Birt attempted to persuade police from entering a bedroom inside the address, telling officers her sister was sleeping naked in the room and they should not enter.

He said inside the room police found a single marijuana plant in a tent with a heat light and power cord attached to a timer.

He said police also found PowerFeed plant food in the bedroom.

He said it was a sophisticated set up for one plant.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said the marijuana was allegedly for her client’s partner, who suffered a back condition and medication didn’t seem to help.

Ms Harris said her client had no intention to smoke the marijuana but did accept she was involved in the growing of the plant.

“She accepts it was wrong, it was grown out of desperation for her partner’s pain relief and the suffering he has daily,” she said.

“She has never been involved in drugs.”

Birt was ordered to six months’ probation with no criminal convictions recorded.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.

