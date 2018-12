A woman in her 50s was pulled from the beach in Yeppoon on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Jason Dougherty / Sunshine Coast Daily

A woman in her 50s was pulled from the beach in Yeppoon on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Jason Dougherty / Sunshine Coast Daily Jason Dougherty

A WOMAN in her 50s has been taken to Yeppoon Hospital after being caught in a rip at a Yeppoon beach on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was rescued from the rip conscious and breathing by a life guard from the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club at Yeppoon's main beach.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the woman hospital with mild shortness of breath accompanied by a relative.