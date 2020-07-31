A WOMAN who allegedly lied on her border declaration pass and attempted to enter the Gold Coast at Coolangatta at around 4am on Friday morning has been fined thousands of dollars.

It comes as police urge travellers to update their passes as new hotspots become official at 1am on Saturday.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the woman was in a Queensland registered vehicle with a valid pass.

"After the police did a very diligent job questioning the driver they became suspicious of her version," he said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler. Picture: Adam Head.

"They asked further questions and asked for further proof and it was established that person had come directly from a hotspot.

"She was asked a series of questions. She was a returning Queensland resident, and was given the option to go into self-funded quarantine, didn't want to do that, and was not allowed to enter the state."

The woman was then fined $4003 for providing untrue information.

Police conducting checks at Griffith Street in Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Powick.

Police also allege an occupant of the vehicle was wanted for crimes in NSW and has been dealt with by NSW Police.

A total 15 people across the state have now been fined since July 10.

A further 815 cars and 10 airport passengers have been turned back at the border into the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Woman caught 'lying' at border checkpoint