Woman caught red handed with bong and marijuana

A YOUNG Rockhampton woman was caught red handed with a bong and marijuana when police entered her hotel room searching for a man on a return to prison warrant.

Shannon Louise Mccann, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police received information a man on a return to prison warrant was at the Denison Hotel on August 21.

Ms Marsden said when investigators entered the hotel room, they saw Mccann standing by the front door holding a bong.

She said police also found about 1g of marijuana in a bowl and a glass smoking pipe in the room.

She said Mccann told police the items were hers.

Mccann told Magistrate Cameron Press she was cutting down on marijuana use and it was a “stupid mistake”.

Mccann was ordered to probation for seven months. A criminal conviction was not recorded, and the property was forfeited to the Crown.