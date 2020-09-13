Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shannon Louise Mccann, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensils. Picture: Supplied
Shannon Louise Mccann, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensils. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Woman caught red handed with bong and marijuana

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Rockhampton woman was caught red handed with a bong and marijuana when police entered her hotel room searching for a man on a return to prison warrant.

Shannon Louise Mccann, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police received information a man on a return to prison warrant was at the Denison Hotel on August 21.

Ms Marsden said when investigators entered the hotel room, they saw Mccann standing by the front door holding a bong.

She said police also found about 1g of marijuana in a bowl and a glass smoking pipe in the room.

She said Mccann told police the items were hers.

Mccann told Magistrate Cameron Press she was cutting down on marijuana use and it was a “stupid mistake”.

Mccann was ordered to probation for seven months. A criminal conviction was not recorded, and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

possess dangerous drugs possess drug utensils rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

        Premium Content Furry visitor helps students learn about pest management

        Council News Check out these handy tips for managing pests.

        CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

        Premium Content CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

        Crime He was detained for the purposes of a search, where police made a shocking...

        Scorpions strike in thrilling grand final

        Premium Content Scorpions strike in thrilling grand final

        Softball and Baseball ‘It was fantastic. It was a closely run game right to the end.’

        Major funding boost for Capricorn Coast pathways

        Premium Content Major funding boost for Capricorn Coast pathways

        Community Two pathways will soon be upgraded after receiving $300,000 from Queensland...