Moranbah police intercepted a woman almost three times over the legal BAC limit. Picture: Luka Kauzlaric
Crime

Woman caught three times over BAC limit mid morning

Nick Wright
21st Jan 2020 3:36 PM
A WOMAN has been charged with drink-driving when she recorded a blood-alcohol level almost three times over the legal limit.

Moranbah police intercepted the 55 year old on Mills Ave at 9.13am on Monday, and a breath analysis test confirmed the driver had an alleged reading of 0.141 per cent.

She will appear before Moranbah Magistrates Court on February 5.

Police have reminded drivers that after consuming a large number of alcoholic drinks, only time will remove the alcohol from your system.

