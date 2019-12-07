Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sheree Helen Wolstenholme was picked up for drug-driving in August and then in September she drove while taking more than her prescribed amount of valium.
Sheree Helen Wolstenholme was picked up for drug-driving in August and then in September she drove while taking more than her prescribed amount of valium.
News

Woman caught twice in a month driving under the influence

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
7th Dec 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN caught driving while under the influence of illegal substances twice in the space of a month, has fronted court.

Sheree Helen Wolstenholme was picked up for drug-driving in August and then in September she drove while taking more than her prescribed amount of valium.

The first offence in Yeppoon involved the 41-year-old getting behind the wheel with both methamphetamine and cannabis in her system.

During her second indiscretion, police saw her driving erratically in Rockhampton and she had a child in the vehicle at the time.

As well as the traffic-related charges, Wolstenholme pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to other offences including stealing.

The stealing matter related to her theft of $40 worth of cosmetics from an Australia Post outlet at Yeppoon Central in August.

Wolstenholme’s lawyer painted a sad picture of his client’s lifestyle.

He said during the time of her offending, she had effectively been homeless for seven months and had “couch surfed” to have a roof over her head.

However things had improved slightly for Wolstenholme as she was now residing in a tent at a caravan park.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Wolstenholme was fortunate she did not cause a crash after taking the excessive amount of valium and driving.

“You should be aware of the fact that, if you had been involved in an accident and caused harm to another driver, pedestrian or passenger, you would be facing some years in jail.”

Wolstenholme was placed on 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay the theft victim $40 compensation.

She was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Reports of knife attack near Rocky CBD

        premium_icon BREAKING: Reports of knife attack near Rocky CBD

        Breaking Multiple police crews are responding to reports of large disturbance

        Rocky business to export liquor to China, Korea and Japan

        premium_icon Rocky business to export liquor to China, Korea and Japan

        News Unique Central Queensland business is tapping into the international market

        BMA fends off auto criticism as Labor MPs form oposition chorous

        premium_icon BMA fends off auto criticism as Labor MPs form oposition...

        News Miner continues to defend the decision to automate trucks in the Bowen Basin as...