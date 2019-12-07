Woman caught twice in a month driving under the influence

Sheree Helen Wolstenholme was picked up for drug-driving in August and then in September she drove while taking more than her prescribed amount of valium.

A WOMAN caught driving while under the influence of illegal substances twice in the space of a month, has fronted court.

Sheree Helen Wolstenholme was picked up for drug-driving in August and then in September she drove while taking more than her prescribed amount of valium.

The first offence in Yeppoon involved the 41-year-old getting behind the wheel with both methamphetamine and cannabis in her system.

During her second indiscretion, police saw her driving erratically in Rockhampton and she had a child in the vehicle at the time.

As well as the traffic-related charges, Wolstenholme pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to other offences including stealing.

The stealing matter related to her theft of $40 worth of cosmetics from an Australia Post outlet at Yeppoon Central in August.

Wolstenholme’s lawyer painted a sad picture of his client’s lifestyle.

He said during the time of her offending, she had effectively been homeless for seven months and had “couch surfed” to have a roof over her head.

However things had improved slightly for Wolstenholme as she was now residing in a tent at a caravan park.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Wolstenholme was fortunate she did not cause a crash after taking the excessive amount of valium and driving.

“You should be aware of the fact that, if you had been involved in an accident and caused harm to another driver, pedestrian or passenger, you would be facing some years in jail.”

Wolstenholme was placed on 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay the theft victim $40 compensation.

She was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.