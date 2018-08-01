Menu
Sophisticated cannabis grow house discovered in Urraween
Crime

Woman charged after cannabis 'grow house' bust

Blake Antrobus
by
31st Jul 2018 5:36 PM
A 52-YEAR-old Urraween woman will face court after an alleged sophisticated cannabis 'grow house' was discovered in Hervey Bay.

Police set up a crime scene at a Julie Anne St premises yesterday about 9am after equipment and chemicals allegedly being used in the production of cannabis was discovered at the property.

Officers discovered an elaborate setup, including a large amount of cannabis, plants and chemicals used in connection with the production of drugs.

The items were seized.

The woman was charged with with one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess dangerous drugs, unlawful taking of electricity, two counts each of possess property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime and possess anything used in the commission of a crime.

She will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 16. Investigations into the laboratory are continuing.
 

